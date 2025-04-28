Swedish Liberal Party Leader Johan Pehrson Announces Resignation Plans

Johan Pehrson, the leader of Sweden's Liberal Party, has announced plans to step down from his leadership role. This significant political move was reported by TT news agency on Monday.

The party's official statement did not specify whether Pehrson will continue to serve as Sweden's minister of education, leaving political analysts speculating about his future in the government.

Pehrson's resignation marks a pivotal moment for the Liberal Party, which will now consider potential successors as it navigates this leadership transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)