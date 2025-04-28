Left Menu

BJP Accuses Naresh Tikait of 'Pakistan Speak' Over Indus Treaty Remarks

The BJP criticized Bhartiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait for opposing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack. BJP leaders demanded an apology, accusing Tikait of siding with Pakistan. Tikait defended his stance, emphasizing the impact on Pakistani farmers.

BJP Accuses Naresh Tikait of 'Pakistan Speak' Over Indus Treaty Remarks
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait, accusing him of 'speaking the language of Pakistan.' The criticism came after Tikait opposed the government's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the wake of his controversial remarks, BJP Kisan Morcha president and Member of Parliament Rajkumar Chahar demanded that Tikait apologize. Chahar accused Tikait of siding with Pakistan by opposing the treaty suspension, noting that Tikait suggested that not all Pakistanis were responsible for the terror incident.

In defense, Tikait called for a more nuanced approach, arguing that the suspension could harm ordinary Pakistanis, particularly farmers. Meanwhile, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait questioned the effectiveness of government strategies post-Pahalgam and urged for transparency in investigations to identify those benefiting from such attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

