Left Menu

Congress Defends Against Critics Amid Pahalgam Attack Commentary Controversy

The Congress distanced itself from divisive comments by some of its leaders about the Pahalgam terror attack, criticizing the BJP's claims that these comments mirrored Pakistan's stance. The Congress emphasizes that only official positions by its leadership and central committee should be considered authentic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:20 IST
Congress Defends Against Critics Amid Pahalgam Attack Commentary Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is seeking to clarify its stance following controversial remarks from some of its leaders regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, which were accused by the BJP of echoing Pakistani narratives.

In an assertion of unity, the Congress insists that only the statements from its chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and officially sanctioned communications represent its position on this matter.

The Congress Working Committee has condemned the tragic attack as a cowardly act masterminded by Pakistan and called for a thorough investigation into intelligence lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025