Congress Defends Against Critics Amid Pahalgam Attack Commentary Controversy

The Congress party is seeking to clarify its stance following controversial remarks from some of its leaders regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, which were accused by the BJP of echoing Pakistani narratives.

In an assertion of unity, the Congress insists that only the statements from its chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and officially sanctioned communications represent its position on this matter.

The Congress Working Committee has condemned the tragic attack as a cowardly act masterminded by Pakistan and called for a thorough investigation into intelligence lapses.

