Political Showdown in Telangana: Goud Challenges KCR to Debate BRS vs Congress Records

In a bold move, Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has challenged BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao to an open debate on the governance records of their respective parties. Goud's challenge comes in the wake of Rao's recent critical remarks about the Congress at a BRS rally.

Goud accused Rao's administration of significant public fund misuse during BRS's decade in power, highlighting promises like Dalit representation and housing initiatives that remain unfulfilled. He pointed out the Congress's progress in job creation and infrastructure over the past 15 months with initiatives like a crop loan waiver and affordable LPG cylinders.

This political showdown reaches a crucial point as Goud demands accountability and transparency regarding the state's direction under both regimes, insisting that the Congress has delivered on its commitments since it assumed power.

