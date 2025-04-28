Left Menu

Tejasvi Surya Slams Karnataka Government Over 'Inadequate' Pahalgam Attack Compensation

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya criticized the Karnataka government for providing Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of Pahalgam terror victims, calling it inadequate. He urged Hindu society to support the affected families. Surya accused Congress of ignoring the attack's religious motive, slamming their 'pseudo-secularism'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:51 IST
Tejasvi Surya
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, during a press conference on Monday, denounced the Karnataka government's announcement of Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of Pahalgam terror attack victims. He called the move 'shameful' due to the insufficient support provided for the survivors.

Expressing solidarity with the grieving families, Surya criticized the compensation amount by comparing it to a previous instance where the government granted Rs 15 lakh compensation in a similar case. In response, the BJP MP announced that Bengaluru South Hindu society had pledged Rs 10,00,001 each to the families, slightly exceeding the government's offer.

Surya appealed to Hindu institutions to assist the affected families and accused the Congress party of overlooking the religious motive behind the attack. He condemned remarks by Karnataka Excise Minister R B Thimmapur, contesting their portrayal of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

