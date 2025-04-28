Congress Leaders Clash Over National Security Comments
A verbal clash erupted between Congress leaders Udit Raj and Shashi Tharoor over Tharoor's remarks that no country has foolproof intelligence following the Pahalgam terror attack. Raj accused Tharoor of defending the ruling BJP, while Tharoor rebutted, highlighting Raj's own BJP past. The debate highlights security and political accountability.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange, Congress leaders Udit Raj and Shashi Tharoor sparred over national security comments related to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. Tharoor's suggestion that no country possesses foolproof intelligence was met with criticism by Raj, who accused him of siding with the BJP.
Tharoor, unimpressed by Raj's remarks, retorted that Raj's former ties with the BJP made him better placed to understand the ruling party's perspectives. The disagreement illuminates deeper political tensions within Congress and broader questions of accountability and intelligence reliability.
The debate was further intensified by references to historical attacks and the ruling party's previous criticisms of the Congress on security issues, reminding the nation of the ongoing complexities in handling national security discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MP Demands AFSPA in Bengal's Border Districts Amid Rising Tensions
AIADMK-BJP Alliance: A Promising Coalition Against DMK?
BJP Leaders Honor Bhimrao Ambedkar on Birth Anniversary
BJP Claims Modi's Intervention Rescues Munambam Families from Land Dispute
AAP vs BJP: Ambedkar's Legacy and Unfulfilled Promises