Congress Leaders Clash Over National Security Comments

In a heated exchange, Congress leaders Udit Raj and Shashi Tharoor sparred over national security comments related to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. Tharoor's suggestion that no country possesses foolproof intelligence was met with criticism by Raj, who accused him of siding with the BJP.

Tharoor, unimpressed by Raj's remarks, retorted that Raj's former ties with the BJP made him better placed to understand the ruling party's perspectives. The disagreement illuminates deeper political tensions within Congress and broader questions of accountability and intelligence reliability.

The debate was further intensified by references to historical attacks and the ruling party's previous criticisms of the Congress on security issues, reminding the nation of the ongoing complexities in handling national security discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)