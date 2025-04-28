Left Menu

Owaisi Calls Out Bhutto's Bold Claims, Urges FATF Action Against Pakistan

Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's aggressive rhetoric and urged actions against Pakistan for supporting terrorism. He supported India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and called for listing Pakistan on the FATF grey list, while also opposing proposals of the Waqf Amendment Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:07 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of AIMIM, launched a critique against Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over his incendiary remarks concerning the Indus Waters Treaty, while reminding him of his mother Benazir Bhutto's assassination by domestic terrorists.

Owaisi advocated for placing Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, citing the nation's alleged financing of terrorism. He also suggested cyber offensives against Pakistan, calling for the Narendra Modi government to re-evaluate its deterrence strategies post-Pahalgam attack.

He further opposed the Waqf Amendment Act, citing constitutional violations and questioned the inclusion of non-Muslims on Waqf boards as impractical.

