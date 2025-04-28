Owaisi Calls Out Bhutto's Bold Claims, Urges FATF Action Against Pakistan

Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of AIMIM, launched a critique against Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over his incendiary remarks concerning the Indus Waters Treaty, while reminding him of his mother Benazir Bhutto's assassination by domestic terrorists.

Owaisi advocated for placing Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, citing the nation's alleged financing of terrorism. He also suggested cyber offensives against Pakistan, calling for the Narendra Modi government to re-evaluate its deterrence strategies post-Pahalgam attack.

He further opposed the Waqf Amendment Act, citing constitutional violations and questioned the inclusion of non-Muslims on Waqf boards as impractical.

(With inputs from agencies.)