Karnataka CM's Rally Interruption Sparks Political Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed visible frustration during a protest rally after a group of women, alleged to be BJP workers, disrupted his speech. The incident unfolded when the women waved a black flag and chanted slogans, causing a commotion.

The Chief Minister confronted an Assistant Superintendent of Police on stage, questioning his actions to curb the disruption. Despite efforts from his colleagues to calm him, Siddaramaiah went on to criticize the BJP for attempting to incite societal discord.

Following the incident, six arrests were made, according to IGP Northern Range Chetan Singh Rathore. State Congress President D K Shivakumar condemned the interference and warned the BJP against further disruptions. Political tensions have since escalated, with state BJP President B Y Vijayendra criticizing Siddaramaiah's conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)