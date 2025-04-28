Left Menu

Closure of CWG Money Laundering Case Sparks Political Firestorm

A Delhi court's decision to close the Commonwealth Games money laundering investigation has ignited a political backlash, with Congress leader Pawan Khera criticizing the BJP for allegedly leveraging false narratives against his party for years. The case, involving high-profile figures, failed to provide evidence of wrongdoing under the PMLA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:08 IST
Closure of CWG Money Laundering Case Sparks Political Firestorm
Congress leader Pawan Khera (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Pawan Khera has launched a scathing attack on the BJP after a Delhi court officially ended the Enforcement Directorate's probe into alleged money laundering linked to the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption case.

In a social media post, Khera accused the BJP of using misinformation to damage the Congress' reputation, referencing long-standing controversies like the 2G, CWG, and coal scams. He labeled the probes as politically motivated attempts to distract from BJP's inefficiencies.

The Delhi court's endorsement of the ED's closure report marks the conclusion of a lengthy investigation involving ex-CWG Organising Committee Chairman Suresh Kalmadi and others. The court cited insufficient evidence of money laundering activities as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal noted that no crime proceeds were identified, reaffirming the lack of scheduled offences under the PMLA. The court accepted the ED's report, mirroring a 2016 CBI case closure due to unsubstantiated corruption claims.

Khera asserts that the collapse of these cases serves as a moral victory and questions if leaders like the Prime Minister or Arvind Kejriwal will apologize for the alleged injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025