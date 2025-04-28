Closure of CWG Money Laundering Case Sparks Political Firestorm

Congress leader Pawan Khera has launched a scathing attack on the BJP after a Delhi court officially ended the Enforcement Directorate's probe into alleged money laundering linked to the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption case.

In a social media post, Khera accused the BJP of using misinformation to damage the Congress' reputation, referencing long-standing controversies like the 2G, CWG, and coal scams. He labeled the probes as politically motivated attempts to distract from BJP's inefficiencies.

The Delhi court's endorsement of the ED's closure report marks the conclusion of a lengthy investigation involving ex-CWG Organising Committee Chairman Suresh Kalmadi and others. The court cited insufficient evidence of money laundering activities as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal noted that no crime proceeds were identified, reaffirming the lack of scheduled offences under the PMLA. The court accepted the ED's report, mirroring a 2016 CBI case closure due to unsubstantiated corruption claims.

Khera asserts that the collapse of these cases serves as a moral victory and questions if leaders like the Prime Minister or Arvind Kejriwal will apologize for the alleged injustices.

