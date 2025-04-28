Kushwaha Blames BJP Rift for NDA's Bihar Setback

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha has criticized BJP leaders in Bihar for undermining Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attributing the NDA's lackluster performance in the Lok Sabha polls to this internal defiance.

Speaking to his party, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, in Bagaha, West Champaran district, Kushwaha remarked on several leaders who ignored the guidance from top BJP figures, allowing the opposition to capitalize on five to six seats. He suggested that these leaders may have been covertly supported by factions within the party to weaken his campaign.

Despite contested efforts in Karakat, where he placed third, Kushwaha highlighted the necessity of curbing such rebellious elements if the NDA seeks victory in the forthcoming assembly elections. Next time around, he urged for greater coalition unity, particularly with the assembly polls approaching. The NDA coalition in Bihar includes several significant parties alongside the BJP and RLM.

