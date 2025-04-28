Left Menu

Kushwaha Blames BJP Rift for NDA's Bihar Setback

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha criticized BJP leaders in Bihar for defying Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, blaming them for the NDA's subpar Lok Sabha polls performance. He urged restraint on those leaders to ensure future electoral success and addressed RLM supporters in West Champaran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:24 IST
Kushwaha Blames BJP Rift for NDA's Bihar Setback
Upendra Kushwaha
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha has criticized BJP leaders in Bihar for undermining Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attributing the NDA's lackluster performance in the Lok Sabha polls to this internal defiance.

Speaking to his party, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, in Bagaha, West Champaran district, Kushwaha remarked on several leaders who ignored the guidance from top BJP figures, allowing the opposition to capitalize on five to six seats. He suggested that these leaders may have been covertly supported by factions within the party to weaken his campaign.

Despite contested efforts in Karakat, where he placed third, Kushwaha highlighted the necessity of curbing such rebellious elements if the NDA seeks victory in the forthcoming assembly elections. Next time around, he urged for greater coalition unity, particularly with the assembly polls approaching. The NDA coalition in Bihar includes several significant parties alongside the BJP and RLM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025