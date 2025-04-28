Nepal's Path to Political Stability: Ex-PM Advocates Renewed India Ties
Former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai urged India and Nepal to engage in dialogue to resolve historical and political issues. He emphasized the importance of a strong bilateral relationship for Nepal's prosperity, amidst political instability after the country's transition to a constitutional democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai has called for renewed dialogue between India and Nepal to address historical and political tensions.
During his India visit, Bhattarai met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, underscoring the importance of collaboration for Nepal's development given the country's political instability.
He highlighted unresolved issues from past treaties and the need for economic cooperation, envisioning a future where Nepal thrives through socio-economic transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Instinct-Driven Diplomacy: The Unpredictable Path of U.S. International Trade
Diplomacy Delicate Dance: Trump-Putin Talks Intertwined with Tensions
China's Strategic Shift: From Diplomacy to Defiance in Trade Tensions
Strengthening Sino-Vietnamese Ties: Infrastructure and Diplomacy in Focus
Regional Diplomacy: Anwar's Push for Extended Ceasefire in Myanmar