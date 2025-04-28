Left Menu

Nepal's Path to Political Stability: Ex-PM Advocates Renewed India Ties

Former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai urged India and Nepal to engage in dialogue to resolve historical and political issues. He emphasized the importance of a strong bilateral relationship for Nepal's prosperity, amidst political instability after the country's transition to a constitutional democracy.

Updated: 28-04-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:56 IST
Former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai has called for renewed dialogue between India and Nepal to address historical and political tensions.

During his India visit, Bhattarai met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, underscoring the importance of collaboration for Nepal's development given the country's political instability.

He highlighted unresolved issues from past treaties and the need for economic cooperation, envisioning a future where Nepal thrives through socio-economic transformation.

