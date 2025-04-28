Iran Seeks Renewed Engagement with Europe on Nuclear Deal
Iran has proposed a meeting with European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal in Rome, aiming to build momentum after recent talks with the U.S., Russia, and China. The proposal seeks to clarify Europe's stance before potential U.N. sanctions imposition, although no formal agreement has been reached yet.
Iran has extended a proposal to meet with European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal, offering Rome as a potential venue if discussions with the U.S. resume, according to diplomatic sources. This initiative arises amid ongoing negotiations with Washington and recent talks involving Russia and China.
The proposed meetings with Britain, France, and Germany aim to gauge their positions on the potential re-imposition of U.N. sanctions scheduled for October. While the Europeans have yet to respond to Iran's overture, they are evaluating the strategic timing of such discussions in tandem with U.S. negotiations.
The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed readiness for dialogue in Europe, emphasizing the importance of reaching a consensus on a future agreement that would lift sanctions. As diplomatic efforts continue, the potential for renewed sanctions looms, intensifying the need for precise strategy and unity among all parties involved in the nuclear accord.
