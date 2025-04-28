Left Menu

Iran Seeks Renewed Engagement with Europe on Nuclear Deal

Iran has proposed a meeting with European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal in Rome, aiming to build momentum after recent talks with the U.S., Russia, and China. The proposal seeks to clarify Europe's stance before potential U.N. sanctions imposition, although no formal agreement has been reached yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:00 IST
Iran Seeks Renewed Engagement with Europe on Nuclear Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has extended a proposal to meet with European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal, offering Rome as a potential venue if discussions with the U.S. resume, according to diplomatic sources. This initiative arises amid ongoing negotiations with Washington and recent talks involving Russia and China.

The proposed meetings with Britain, France, and Germany aim to gauge their positions on the potential re-imposition of U.N. sanctions scheduled for October. While the Europeans have yet to respond to Iran's overture, they are evaluating the strategic timing of such discussions in tandem with U.S. negotiations.

The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed readiness for dialogue in Europe, emphasizing the importance of reaching a consensus on a future agreement that would lift sanctions. As diplomatic efforts continue, the potential for renewed sanctions looms, intensifying the need for precise strategy and unity among all parties involved in the nuclear accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025