Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has voiced dissatisfaction with the timing of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's planned ceasefire in the enduring conflict, set to commence on May 8.

In his recent nightly address, Zelenskiy questioned the delay, arguing that lives should take precedence over ceremonial parades.

He advocated for a full and immediate cessation of hostilities for at least 30 days to foster meaningful diplomatic efforts.

