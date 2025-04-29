Zelenskiy Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Longstanding Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the timing of Putin's announced ceasefire, which is to start on May 8, urging for an immediate and extended ceasefire. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of valuing lives over parades and called for a 30-day ceasefire as a foundation for genuine diplomacy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has voiced dissatisfaction with the timing of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's planned ceasefire in the enduring conflict, set to commence on May 8.
In his recent nightly address, Zelenskiy questioned the delay, arguing that lives should take precedence over ceremonial parades.
He advocated for a full and immediate cessation of hostilities for at least 30 days to foster meaningful diplomatic efforts.
