Political Firestorm: Congress and BJP Clash Over Controversial Imagery

The Congress Party's latest pictorial post, aimed at criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an alleged absence during crises, has ignited a political firestorm. The opposition's portrayal has faced severe backlash from the ruling BJP, accusing Congress of employing 'sar tan se juda' imagery as a signal to its Muslim supporters.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT department head, condemned the post on X, likening it to a veiled provocation against Modi. Emphasizing the historical pattern, Malviya remarked this is not the first instance of Congress using tactics to spark controversy and faux narratives.

The fallout expanded when BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed Congress's actions suggested alignment with Pakistan. In response, Congress criticized Modi's absence from a crucial all-party meeting, linking his priorities to electoral agendas in Bihar.

