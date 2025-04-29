Cardinal Becciu Withdraws from Papal Conclave Amid Legal Battle
Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was convicted of embezzlement and fraud, announced he will not join the secret conclave to elect a new pope. Sentenced to over five years by a Vatican court, Becciu maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the decision while remaining free pending appeal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:19 IST
Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who recently faced a high-profile Vatican trial for embezzlement and fraud, announced that he will abstain from participating in the conclave to elect the next pope.
Becciu, having received a 5-1/2-year prison sentence in December 2023, declared in a statement that he decided against entering the conclave, a move that confirms his continued legal woes.
Despite the conviction, Cardinal Becciu claims innocence and is pursuing an appeal. He remains free pending this legal process, marking a significant chapter in Vatican judicial history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stunning Upset: Noboa Seizes Victory in Ecuador's Presidential Election
Labor Party Edges Ahead: Albanese Gains Momentum as Election Looms
Crime and Politics in Ecuador: Noboa's Reelection Battle
Spotlight on Indian Representation: PAP Announces Indian Candidates for Upcoming Elections
Ecuador's Election Battle: Noboa's Lead Sparks Controversy