Cardinal Becciu Withdraws from Papal Conclave Amid Legal Battle

Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was convicted of embezzlement and fraud, announced he will not join the secret conclave to elect a new pope. Sentenced to over five years by a Vatican court, Becciu maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the decision while remaining free pending appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:19 IST
Cardinal

Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who recently faced a high-profile Vatican trial for embezzlement and fraud, announced that he will abstain from participating in the conclave to elect the next pope.

Becciu, having received a 5-1/2-year prison sentence in December 2023, declared in a statement that he decided against entering the conclave, a move that confirms his continued legal woes.

Despite the conviction, Cardinal Becciu claims innocence and is pursuing an appeal. He remains free pending this legal process, marking a significant chapter in Vatican judicial history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

