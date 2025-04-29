Cardinal Becciu Withdraws from Papal Conclave Amid Legal Battle

Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who recently faced a high-profile Vatican trial for embezzlement and fraud, announced that he will abstain from participating in the conclave to elect the next pope.

Becciu, having received a 5-1/2-year prison sentence in December 2023, declared in a statement that he decided against entering the conclave, a move that confirms his continued legal woes.

Despite the conviction, Cardinal Becciu claims innocence and is pursuing an appeal. He remains free pending this legal process, marking a significant chapter in Vatican judicial history.

(With inputs from agencies.)