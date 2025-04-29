BJP Slams Congress Over 'Gayab' Post on PM Modi, Labels It 'Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress'

In a fiery exchange, BJP leader and national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched an attack on the Congress party following a controversial social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeled 'Gayab' (missing). Bhatia accused Congress of indirectly signaling allegiance with Pakistan, thus compromising national unity.

Bhatia's criticism intensified as he likened the Congress to 'Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress.' He argued that the party's social media tactics are part of a 'sinister, poisonous design' to undermine India's integrity, particularly at such a sensitive geopolitical moment.

The uproar began with a Congress post featuring Modi's image and the term 'Gayab,' denoting his alleged absence from an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror incident. BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya, condemned the post as a 'dog whistle' to incite certain voter bases, while insinuating Congress's leadership is ineffective and directionless.

(With inputs from agencies.)