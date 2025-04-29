Left Menu

Slogan Controversy Erupts in Ballia: Youth Arrested

A young man was detained in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, for reportedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during a local election procession. The incident, captured on video, led to police intervention after it was shared on social media. An investigation into the video's authenticity is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:15 IST
Slogan Controversy Erupts in Ballia: Youth Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A youth has been arrested in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during an electoral procession, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place amid elections for the presidency of Maniyar Nagar Panchayat. The video, allegedly showing the slogan being raised, gained attention after Chandra Prakash Gupta posted it on X, asking for action.

Ballia Police confirmed the youth was detained as a preventive measure and the video is under forensic investigation in Varanasi. SHO Ratnesh Kumar Dubey indicated that further legal steps will be determined based on the report's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025