Slogan Controversy Erupts in Ballia: Youth Arrested
A young man was detained in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, for reportedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during a local election procession. The incident, captured on video, led to police intervention after it was shared on social media. An investigation into the video's authenticity is ongoing.
A youth has been arrested in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during an electoral procession, police reported on Tuesday.
The incident took place amid elections for the presidency of Maniyar Nagar Panchayat. The video, allegedly showing the slogan being raised, gained attention after Chandra Prakash Gupta posted it on X, asking for action.
Ballia Police confirmed the youth was detained as a preventive measure and the video is under forensic investigation in Varanasi. SHO Ratnesh Kumar Dubey indicated that further legal steps will be determined based on the report's findings.
