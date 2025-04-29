Slogan Controversy Erupts in Ballia: Youth Arrested

A youth has been arrested in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during an electoral procession, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place amid elections for the presidency of Maniyar Nagar Panchayat. The video, allegedly showing the slogan being raised, gained attention after Chandra Prakash Gupta posted it on X, asking for action.

Ballia Police confirmed the youth was detained as a preventive measure and the video is under forensic investigation in Varanasi. SHO Ratnesh Kumar Dubey indicated that further legal steps will be determined based on the report's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)