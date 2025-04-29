United Front: Calls for Special Parliament Session After Pahalgam Attack
Following the Pahalgam attack, Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, urged PM Modi to convene a special parliamentary session to express unity and resolution against terrorism. Despite opposition pressure, the government remains non-committal, opting for an all-party meeting instead.
- Country:
- India
Calls are mounting for a special session of Parliament following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene the session to display unity against terrorism.
Despite the unanimous outrage, the Prime Minister has yet to respond to these appeals, with some government sources suggesting an inclination towards an all-party meeting instead. The opposition claims such hesitation undermines national unity.
This plea for a united front comes as the opposition accuses the BJP of using the incident for political gain, while they continue to press for decisive government action against the perpetrators of the attack and their supporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
