Left Menu

United Front: Calls for Special Parliament Session After Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam attack, Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, urged PM Modi to convene a special parliamentary session to express unity and resolution against terrorism. Despite opposition pressure, the government remains non-committal, opting for an all-party meeting instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:23 IST
United Front: Calls for Special Parliament Session After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Calls are mounting for a special session of Parliament following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene the session to display unity against terrorism.

Despite the unanimous outrage, the Prime Minister has yet to respond to these appeals, with some government sources suggesting an inclination towards an all-party meeting instead. The opposition claims such hesitation undermines national unity.

This plea for a united front comes as the opposition accuses the BJP of using the incident for political gain, while they continue to press for decisive government action against the perpetrators of the attack and their supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025