Port Politics: Invites Stir Controversy in Kerala

The Congress accused the Left government of excluding Opposition Leader V D Satheesan from the Vizhinjam International Port commissioning invite list. The government rebutted, clarifying that Satheesan was indeed invited. Allegations suggest political maneuvering to favor BJP, amid calls to honor former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:51 IST
Port Politics: Invites Stir Controversy in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress party has accused the Left government of excluding Opposition Leader V D Satheesan from the invite list for the commissioning of Vizhinjam International Port, sparking a political controversy in Kerala.

Reports suggested that Satheesan was not invited due to the port's event being part of the LDF's fourth-anniversary celebrations, which the UDF had already planned to boycott. However, State Ports Minister V N Vasavan countered the claim, asserting that an invitation was extended on the minister's official letterhead.

KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran criticized the Left government's alleged attempt to exclude Satheesan, accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to gain favor with the BJP for personal reasons, while also advocating for the port to be named after former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

