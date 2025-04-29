Port Politics: Invites Stir Controversy in Kerala

The Congress party has accused the Left government of excluding Opposition Leader V D Satheesan from the invite list for the commissioning of Vizhinjam International Port, sparking a political controversy in Kerala.

Reports suggested that Satheesan was not invited due to the port's event being part of the LDF's fourth-anniversary celebrations, which the UDF had already planned to boycott. However, State Ports Minister V N Vasavan countered the claim, asserting that an invitation was extended on the minister's official letterhead.

KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran criticized the Left government's alleged attempt to exclude Satheesan, accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to gain favor with the BJP for personal reasons, while also advocating for the port to be named after former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

(With inputs from agencies.)