AAP's Candle Marches Illuminate Solidarity Against Terrorism

The Aam Aadmi Party organized candle marches across Delhi's 70 constituencies to support victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. AAP leaders and citizens united to call for decisive government action and reaffirm India's unity. Senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized the need for a strong response to such attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:18 IST
Visual from AAP's candle march in Delhi (Photo: Aam Aadmi Party/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a united stand against terrorism, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hosted candle marches across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. These events aimed to show solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The marches attracted AAP MLAs, candidates, councillors, assembly presidents, and numerous citizens, all determined to honor the deceased and express a commitment to India's unity.

In Patparganj, AAP workers and supporters marched through markets and residential areas. Parallel marches occurred elsewhere, led by figures like former Cabinet Minister Raghuvinder Shokeen and Councillor Santosh 'Pappu' Chilwal in Jwalapuri. Meanwhile, Wazirpur's march traversed local temples and neighborhoods. In Greater Kailash and Madipur, participants strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and urged the central government for a robust response.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj reiterated the nation's support for firm government action, stating, "There is a collective demand for the central government to respond to terrorists with strength." He pointed out intelligence failures contributing to repeated attacks, demanding serious and decisive measures. AAP leaders previously held a candle march at Jantar Mantar, underscoring their solidarity with the victims' families during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

