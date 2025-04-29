Left Menu

UN Chief Urges Peaceful India-Pakistan Relations

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres communicated with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shebaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. He conveyed concerns over rising Indo-Pak tensions and offered UN assistance in de-escalation to prevent a potential crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:25 IST
UN Chief Urges Peaceful India-Pakistan Relations
United Nations

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held separate discussions on Tuesday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shebaz Sharif of Pakistan and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India, according to a spokesperson for the U.N.

The discussions centered on the escalating tensions between the two neighboring nations. Guterres expressed his deep concern about the situation and stressed the urgent need to avoid any confrontation that might lead to serious repercussions.

To aid in reducing tensions, the UN Secretary-General offered his Good Offices, signaling the organization's readiness to support efforts to de-escalate the situation, as stated by U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025