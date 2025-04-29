UN Chief Urges Peaceful India-Pakistan Relations
On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres communicated with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shebaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. He conveyed concerns over rising Indo-Pak tensions and offered UN assistance in de-escalation to prevent a potential crisis.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held separate discussions on Tuesday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shebaz Sharif of Pakistan and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India, according to a spokesperson for the U.N.
The discussions centered on the escalating tensions between the two neighboring nations. Guterres expressed his deep concern about the situation and stressed the urgent need to avoid any confrontation that might lead to serious repercussions.
To aid in reducing tensions, the UN Secretary-General offered his Good Offices, signaling the organization's readiness to support efforts to de-escalate the situation, as stated by U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- India
- Pakistan
- Antonio Guterres
- diplomacy
- peace talks
- escalation
- politics
- conflict
- Good Offices
ALSO READ
Gaza Crisis: Hospital Strikes Amid Escalation
China's Strategic Shift: From Diplomacy to Defiance in Trade Tensions
Strengthening Sino-Vietnamese Ties: Infrastructure and Diplomacy in Focus
Regional Diplomacy: Anwar's Push for Extended Ceasefire in Myanmar
EU Imposes Sanctions on Iran Over Hostage Diplomacy