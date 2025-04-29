UN Chief Urges Peaceful India-Pakistan Relations

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held separate discussions on Tuesday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shebaz Sharif of Pakistan and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India, according to a spokesperson for the U.N.

The discussions centered on the escalating tensions between the two neighboring nations. Guterres expressed his deep concern about the situation and stressed the urgent need to avoid any confrontation that might lead to serious repercussions.

To aid in reducing tensions, the UN Secretary-General offered his Good Offices, signaling the organization's readiness to support efforts to de-escalate the situation, as stated by U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

(With inputs from agencies.)