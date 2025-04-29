Violence in Kashmir: The Impact on Youth and Tourism
The resurgence of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, is impacting youth livelihoods and tourism. The attack has heightened unemployment concerns, already high among the young, and deterred tourists, crucial for the region's economy. Local entrepreneurs and workers face significant economic uncertainty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:37 IST
A recent deadly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region has intensified concerns among local youth over employment prospects, as the area grappled with high unemployment rates prior to the violence.
With tourism as a major economic driver, contributing 7-8% of Jammu and Kashmir's GDP, the latest aggression threatens to dissipate the economic stability that had slowly begun to return to the region.
The attack has led to a sharp decline in tourism, with travel and accommodation bookings falling dramatically. Kashmir's young workforce now faces increased uncertainty and economic challenges amid escalating security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- violence
- youth
- unemployment
- tourism
- Pahalgam
- livelihood
- economy
- Jammu and Kashmir
- attack
