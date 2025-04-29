Violence in Kashmir: The Impact on Youth and Tourism

A recent deadly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region has intensified concerns among local youth over employment prospects, as the area grappled with high unemployment rates prior to the violence.

With tourism as a major economic driver, contributing 7-8% of Jammu and Kashmir's GDP, the latest aggression threatens to dissipate the economic stability that had slowly begun to return to the region.

The attack has led to a sharp decline in tourism, with travel and accommodation bookings falling dramatically. Kashmir's young workforce now faces increased uncertainty and economic challenges amid escalating security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)