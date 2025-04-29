Left Menu

Election Triumph: Carney's Liberals Edge Closer to Majority Amid Trump's Trade Storm

Canada's Liberal Party celebrated an election victory as vote counting resumed to decide if Prime Minister Mark Carney secures a majority. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, once a strong contender, faced a downfall amid US President Trump's trade threats. Carney highlighted unity in his victory speech.

  • Canada

In a dramatic political shift, Canada's Liberal Party celebrated a significant win in the recent elections, moving closer to achieving a parliamentary majority. Vote counting continues as Prime Minister Mark Carney's party edges towards an absolute majority.

The populist Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, faced an unexpected defeat after leading the polls until US President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies towards Canada began to sway voters. Poilievre, a staunch advocate of 'Canada First,' found himself voted out of his parliamentary seat in a turn of events that highlighted a sharp decline in his political fortunes.

Carney, in his victory speech, emphasized the importance of unity in light of growing tensions with the US, underlining the dissolution of the historically beneficial relationship between the two nations. As the country navigates this new political landscape, Carney is tasked with addressing trade tensions and a cost-of-living crisis with promises of economic reform.

