Left Menu

Rejecting Terrorism: A Call for Unity

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar strongly condemned a recent terror attack and urged Indian Muslims to refuse participation in terrorist funerals. He called for rejection of terrorism in Kashmir and criticized Pakistan for destabilizing efforts. Kumar proposed a memorial for victims and addressed political unrest in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:15 IST
Rejecting Terrorism: A Call for Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong condemnation of a recent terror attack, Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar has urged Indian Muslims to reject participation in funerals of terrorists, emphasizing that such acts inadvertently affirm a religious affiliation for terrorists.

Kumar stressed the need to dissociate from glorifying terrorism, citing four decades-long issues of offering namaz for terrorists. He praised the Indian Army and government's security resolve, admonishing Congress for its critical stance against the Prime Minister amidst these security challenges.

Proposing a Pahalgam memorial for victims, Kumar criticized Pakistan's destabilizing efforts in Kashmir and called upon Indian Muslims to eschew vote-bank politics for national dignity. He also commented on political unrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad, advocating for unity and legal enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025