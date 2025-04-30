Rejecting Terrorism: A Call for Unity

In a strong condemnation of a recent terror attack, Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar has urged Indian Muslims to reject participation in funerals of terrorists, emphasizing that such acts inadvertently affirm a religious affiliation for terrorists.

Kumar stressed the need to dissociate from glorifying terrorism, citing four decades-long issues of offering namaz for terrorists. He praised the Indian Army and government's security resolve, admonishing Congress for its critical stance against the Prime Minister amidst these security challenges.

Proposing a Pahalgam memorial for victims, Kumar criticized Pakistan's destabilizing efforts in Kashmir and called upon Indian Muslims to eschew vote-bank politics for national dignity. He also commented on political unrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad, advocating for unity and legal enforcement.

