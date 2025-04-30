Left Menu

Mediating Peace: U.S. Urges Concrete Proposals in Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for immediate concrete proposals from Moscow and Kyiv to end the Ukraine conflict. He warned that without progress, the U.S. would withdraw as a mediator. Russia's symbolic ceasefire was met with skepticism from Ukraine, pressing for a longer-lasting peace solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 01:30 IST
Mediating Peace: U.S. Urges Concrete Proposals in Ukraine Conflict
Marco Rubio

In a recent address, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the urgency of concrete proposals from both Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine. Rubio cautioned that the United States might retreat from its mediating role should there be no substantial progress, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed.

Bruce highlighted that the decisional authority now rests with President Donald Trump. Without advancement towards a lasting resolution, the U.S. intends to step aside from the process. The aim is to secure a complete ceasefire and an end to hostilities, rather than temporary solutions that merely divert attention from the real issue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a temporary ceasefire to commemorate World War II's anniversary met with skepticism from Ukraine, which advocated for a more extended ceasefire. Both Kyiv and Moscow are looking to align with Trump's peace aspirations, amid U.S. frustration over stagnant peace efforts since Trump, in office, shifted American policies regarding the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025