Mediating Peace: U.S. Urges Concrete Proposals in Ukraine Conflict

In a recent address, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the urgency of concrete proposals from both Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine. Rubio cautioned that the United States might retreat from its mediating role should there be no substantial progress, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed.

Bruce highlighted that the decisional authority now rests with President Donald Trump. Without advancement towards a lasting resolution, the U.S. intends to step aside from the process. The aim is to secure a complete ceasefire and an end to hostilities, rather than temporary solutions that merely divert attention from the real issue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a temporary ceasefire to commemorate World War II's anniversary met with skepticism from Ukraine, which advocated for a more extended ceasefire. Both Kyiv and Moscow are looking to align with Trump's peace aspirations, amid U.S. frustration over stagnant peace efforts since Trump, in office, shifted American policies regarding the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)