Zelenskiy Urges Immediate Ceasefire Amid Russia Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for Russia to agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to progress in resolving the ongoing conflict. Urging further talks with the U.S. to pressure Russia, Zelenskiy criticizes Putin's proposal for a ceasefire tied to historical commemorations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 01:33 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has emphasized the necessity of Russia agreeing to an unconditional ceasefire as a first step toward resolving the prolonged conflict. In his nightly address, Zelenskiy stressed its importance for peace progress.

Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's stance, underscoring the nation's insistence on the ceasing of hostilities, with Russia urged to take significant steps towards diplomacy. Talks with the United States are being prepared to find leverage points against Moscow.

Criticism was directed at Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's three-day ceasefire offer coinciding with World War II commemorations, with Zelenskiy noting urgency beyond symbolic gestures. Meanwhile, the Kremlin claims that Ukraine's response to direct talks remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

