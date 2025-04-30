Melodies and Missteps: The Unusual Musical Campaign Trail in Singapore

In a unique electoral twist, political candidates in Singapore are turning to music to connect with voters ahead of the May 3 polls. These social media performances reveal varying degrees of musical talent, featuring saxophone solos and awkward karaoke renditions.

Despite the novelty, experts like Nanyang Technological University's Walid Jumblatt Abdullah argue that these musical displays fall short in enhancing relatability. Abdullah notes that voters prioritize authentic communication and policy credibility, particularly during an economic downturn prompted by U.S. tariffs that could lead to a recession.

The election is a crucial test for ruling People's Action Party leader Lawrence Wong, with the government under fire for its handling of cost of living and more. Though the PAP is predicted to maintain its majority in Parliament, their grip on power may be tested if there's a decline in the popular vote, echoing the trend from the 2020 election.

