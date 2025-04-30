MLAs Push for Popular Government in Manipur Amidst Unrest
Twenty-one MLAs in Manipur have urged Home Minister Amit Shah to establish a popular government in the state to restore peace. Manipur has been under President's rule since February 2023 following ethnic violence. The MLAs argue that a stable government is essential for normalcy.
In a bid to restore peace in Manipur, a group of twenty-one MLAs has called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the formation of a popular government. The northeastern state has been under President's rule since February 2023 following ethnic clashes.
The unrest has resulted in over 250 deaths and thousands displaced, primarily involving the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities. The state assembly, which was suspended after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's resignation, awaits political stability as President's rule was imposed.
Despite initial hope in President's rule, local legislative members expressed dissatisfaction over unmet expectations and urged rapid governmental installation to curb potential violence. The Home Ministry received this plea on April 29, as tensions linger and public rallies demand swift action.
