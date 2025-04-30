Left Menu

Australia's Defence Strategy Amidst Trump's Influence: Albanese Speaks Out

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasizes Australia's need for independent defence as potential shifts in U.S. leadership loom, referencing historical Labour decisions and reaffirming commitments to the AUKUS agreement. The discussion occurs amidst growing concerns about self-reliance and rises in defence spending by both major Australian parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:51 IST
In the wake of potential changes in U.S. leadership, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reiterated the necessity for Australia to bolster its independent defence capabilities. Addressing the press in Canberra, Albanese drew parallels with historical Labour decisions during World War Two to emphasize the party's steadfast approach.

Amidst heightened concerns about Donald Trump's possible return to the U.S. presidency, debate intensifies over Australia's defence strategy. The AUKUS agreement remains a pivotal element of this strategy, backed by both major political parties in Australia, ensuring that any election outcome would likely sustain the defence pact.

Labour's commitment to increasing defence spending by A$50 billion over a decade signals significant attention towards national security. Despite this, opposition leader Peter Dutton promises to raise defence expenditure to 3% of GDP within ten years, reflecting a core issue in the looming national election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

