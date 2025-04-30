Global Leaders Gather: Modi Absent from Moscow's V-Day Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be present at Moscow's 80th anniversary celebrations of Victory Day next month, confirmed Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. "India will not be represented at the highest level," Peskov added.

Local media reported that Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh could potentially represent Modi at the May 9 event instead. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance, as preparations for hosting around 20 foreign leaders in Moscow are underway.

Victory Day, observed on May 9, marks the allied forces' triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945. Russia's state-run news quoted President Putin emphasizing the historical significance of the event, celebrating the turning point that led to the defeat of the Nazi war machine and the road to Berlin and victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)