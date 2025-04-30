Left Menu

Global Leaders Gather: Modi Absent from Moscow's V-Day Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend Moscow's 80th Victory Day celebration. Kremlin's Peskov confirmed no high-level Indian representation, though Defence Minister Rajnath Singh might attend. President Putin invited Modi and China's Xi Jinping; Xi will attend. The event commemorates the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany.

Updated: 30-04-2025 15:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be present at Moscow's 80th anniversary celebrations of Victory Day next month, confirmed Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. "India will not be represented at the highest level," Peskov added.

Local media reported that Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh could potentially represent Modi at the May 9 event instead. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance, as preparations for hosting around 20 foreign leaders in Moscow are underway.

Victory Day, observed on May 9, marks the allied forces' triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945. Russia's state-run news quoted President Putin emphasizing the historical significance of the event, celebrating the turning point that led to the defeat of the Nazi war machine and the road to Berlin and victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

