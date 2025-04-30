Protests Ignite in Assam: Congress Demands CM Sarma's Apology Over Remarks on Women's Integrity

In Assam, Mahila Congress leaders demonstrated in Guwahati against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following his controversial comments alleging women secured government jobs through compromising their chastity during the Congress administration. The protest at Rajiv Bhawan involved the burning of an effigy of Sarma and demands for an apology for the perceived derogatory remarks.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President, Bhupen Kumar Borah, lambasted Sarma's statement, made during a campaign for the ongoing panchayat elections, labeling it outrageous. In a social media post, Borah condemned Sarma, stating, "Yesterday, the BJP's most foul-mouthed CM made an outrageous comment, accusing women of trading their virginity for jobs during the 15-year Congress rule."

Borah insisted on a public apology from Sarma, cautioning about potential legal repercussions. He questioned the Chief Minister's silence and accountability during his tenure in the previous Congress government, challenging him to address the implications of his statement. Tagging top Indian officials, Borah asserted the comments were defamatory and warned of legal avenues to seek redress.

Adding to the discourse, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused CM Sarma of exploiting recent terrorist attacks for political gains. Gogoi criticized Sarma for indulging in "petty politics" and questioned the timing and nature of Sarma's public assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)