Swiss Government Proposes Optional EU Referendum

The Swiss government has proposed an optional referendum on a new agreement with the European Union. Unlike some compulsory referenda, this vote requires a simple majority rather than a double majority from voters and cantons. 50,000 signatures are needed within 100 days to trigger the vote.

  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a strategic political move, the Swiss government has put forward the option of an optional referendum for its new agreement with the European Union. This proposal, announced on Wednesday, seeks to streamline the path to gaining public consent for the deal.

As per Swiss law, citizens can trigger a referendum by amassing 50,000 signatures within a 100-day period, thus taking the decision from the cabinet to the populace. The optional referendum requires only a simple majority to pass, differing from some compulsory votes that demand approval from a majority of cantons as well.

This development highlights Switzerland's unique approach to democracy, where citizens play a pivotal role in major international and domestic decisions. Whether this new proposal will result in a vote remains to be seen, but it underscores the Swiss commitment to democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

