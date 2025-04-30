Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Justice: Parliament Session on Pahalgam Terror Attack

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, visited the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack. Gandhi demanded a parliamentary session to ensure justice for the victims, while expressing opposition support to the government. The attack resulted in twenty-six fatalities, most of whom were tourists.

  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, personally met with the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who tragically lost his life in the recent terror attack at Pahalgam, to offer his condolences and support.

The attack, which occurred in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, mostly tourists, and left numerous others injured. This tragic incident occurred on April 22 when terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist meadow.

Gandhi has called for a special session of Parliament to be convened, emphasizing the necessity for swift and strict action against those responsible for the attack. The opposition has shown unity, committing to support efforts to bring justice to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

