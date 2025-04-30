Left Menu

Caste Enumeration: A New Era of Inclusion in the Census

The government announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the next census in a bid for transparency, countering opposition claims of politicization. Parties like Congress have pushed for a caste census, framing it as a social justice issue. The initiative aims to empower marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the government has declared that caste enumeration will be part of the next census, aiming for a transparent execution amid widespread political debate. This move comes ahead of crucial elections and addresses longstanding demands from opposition parties for a nationwide caste census.

The decision counters allegations from the Congress and other opposition entities, which have accused the ruling party of using caste surveys for political gain. Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka have already conducted their own caste enumerations, adding to the political discourse.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that this census will be conducted under the Centre's purview, distinguishing it from state-conducted surveys which have raised societal doubts. This move is seen as strengthening the social and economic fabric of the nation, promoting equality and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

