Trump Predicts Economic Boom Amid Tariff Wars
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. economic contraction was unrelated to his tariff wars. He predicted an unprecedented economic boom once tariffs were fully implemented, urging patience in his social media post.
U.S. President Donald Trump asserted on Wednesday that the recent contraction in the U.S. economy was not a consequence of his ongoing tariff wars.
He confidently predicted a significant economic resurgence, stating that the economy would experience unparalleled growth once the tariffs were fully realized.
In a fervent social media message, Trump urged the public to remain patient, confident that a boom was on the horizon.
