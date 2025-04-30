Left Menu

BJP Celebrates Historic Caste Census Move

The BJP lauds the Modi government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census, marking it as a significant step towards social equality. Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders highlight the move as a counter to Congress's past opposition to the census initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday celebrated the Modi administration's announcement to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census, describing it as a pivotal move for social equality.

Key party figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the initiative as unprecedented in the pursuit of social justice.

Officials highlighted the Congress's former reluctance on the caste census, drawing contrasts with the current government's commitment to advance the rights of all social segments. This decision is anticipated to empower economically and socially disadvantaged groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

