BJP Celebrates Historic Caste Census Move

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday celebrated the Modi administration's announcement to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census, describing it as a pivotal move for social equality.

Key party figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the initiative as unprecedented in the pursuit of social justice.

Officials highlighted the Congress's former reluctance on the caste census, drawing contrasts with the current government's commitment to advance the rights of all social segments. This decision is anticipated to empower economically and socially disadvantaged groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)