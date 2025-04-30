A New Era for the Catholic Church: Addressing Clerical Abuse
Victims' advocates have urged the next pope to prioritize addressing clerical sex abuse, criticizing the last three popes for inadequate actions. Scandals involving abusive priests have plagued the Church for decades, harming its credibility. The upcoming conclave will seek a leader committed to genuine reform and accountability.
As the Catholic Church gears up for the conclave starting May 7 to elect a new pope, victims' advocates are calling for a leader who will prioritize tackling clerical sex abuse, an issue that has marred the institution for at least three decades.
Scandals involving abusive priests and subsequent cover-ups have severely damaged the Church's global credibility and led to settlements costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Peter Isely of SNAP, an abuse survivors' group, emphasized the need for accountability within the Church.
While past popes, including the recently deceased Pope Francis, introduced reforms and adhered to policies of 'zero tolerance', their implementation is often criticized as lacking rigor. Advocates demand a transformative approach in the next papal leadership.
