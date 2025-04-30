Left Menu

A New Era for the Catholic Church: Addressing Clerical Abuse

Victims' advocates have urged the next pope to prioritize addressing clerical sex abuse, criticizing the last three popes for inadequate actions. Scandals involving abusive priests have plagued the Church for decades, harming its credibility. The upcoming conclave will seek a leader committed to genuine reform and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:58 IST
A New Era for the Catholic Church: Addressing Clerical Abuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the Catholic Church gears up for the conclave starting May 7 to elect a new pope, victims' advocates are calling for a leader who will prioritize tackling clerical sex abuse, an issue that has marred the institution for at least three decades.

Scandals involving abusive priests and subsequent cover-ups have severely damaged the Church's global credibility and led to settlements costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Peter Isely of SNAP, an abuse survivors' group, emphasized the need for accountability within the Church.

While past popes, including the recently deceased Pope Francis, introduced reforms and adhered to policies of 'zero tolerance', their implementation is often criticized as lacking rigor. Advocates demand a transformative approach in the next papal leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025