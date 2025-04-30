Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Move: First Caste Census in Independent India

The BJP-led government has surprised the nation by announcing a caste enumeration in the upcoming census, aiming to shift the political landscape. This move seeks to undermine the opposition's advantage in states like Bihar and UP, focusing on backward empowerment, highlighting BJP's adaptability in electoral politics.

Updated: 30-04-2025 20:30 IST
The BJP-led government's unexpected decision to conduct a caste enumeration in the next census has captured national attention. This strategic move aims to navigate the complexities of electoral politics by diminishing a key opposing argument, particularly in states like poll-bound Bihar where backward empowerment is a resonating theme.

Both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Hindi heartland states with potent regional parties, have seen growing demands for a caste census, reflecting a surge in pro-OBC politics. BJP leaders believe this decision will neutralize a potent electoral threat from rivals and prevent a repeat of last year's Lok Sabha election setbacks.

With the Modi administration approving the caste census, the BJP plans to assuage concerns among disadvantaged groups and counter the social justice politics used by its rivals. This census promises to win over sections of society whose votes are crucial to BJP's ongoing electoral success.

