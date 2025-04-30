BJP's Strategic Move: First Caste Census in Independent India

The BJP-led government's unexpected decision to conduct a caste enumeration in the next census has captured national attention. This strategic move aims to navigate the complexities of electoral politics by diminishing a key opposing argument, particularly in states like poll-bound Bihar where backward empowerment is a resonating theme.

Both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Hindi heartland states with potent regional parties, have seen growing demands for a caste census, reflecting a surge in pro-OBC politics. BJP leaders believe this decision will neutralize a potent electoral threat from rivals and prevent a repeat of last year's Lok Sabha election setbacks.

With the Modi administration approving the caste census, the BJP plans to assuage concerns among disadvantaged groups and counter the social justice politics used by its rivals. This census promises to win over sections of society whose votes are crucial to BJP's ongoing electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)