Laurenco's Landmark Visit: Strengthening Angola-India Ties

Angola's President Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco will visit India for the first time on a bilateral trip, marking 40 years of diplomatic relations. He is scheduled to meet with Indian leaders, sign agreements to bolster cooperation, and be honored with a ceremonial welcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco is set to embark on his inaugural four-day visit to India, aiming to expand the bilateral relations between the two nations. This significant visit marks 40 years of diplomatic ties between Angola and India and is the first of its kind in 38 years.

During his stay, President Laurenco will engage in high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. The meetings are anticipated to culminate in the signing of various agreements that will bolster cooperation across multiple sectors.

President Laurenco, accompanied by a delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the importance of this visit, underscoring its potential to enhance bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

