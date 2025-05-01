Burkina Faso's Tumultuous Path: Rallying for Change Amidst Coup Allegations

Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, witnessed thousands rallying on Wednesday to support the military junta following an alleged coup attempt and critical comments from a US official. Protestors showed firm backing for Captain Ibrahim Traore amidst accusations of misusing the nation's gold reserves.

The military junta, which claimed it thwarted a plot to overthrow Traore, points to neighboring Ivory Coast as the plotters' base. The event signifies rising tensions as Burkina Faso seeks military alliances with Russia, severing traditional ties with Western partners amid ongoing insurgency challenges.

Speakers at the rally emphasized hope for change, despite human rights abuses and governance challenges under Traore's leadership. The junta struggles to control the region against jihadi insurgents while facing international scrutiny and internal criticism, notably impacting the region's socioeconomic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)