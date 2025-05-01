Australia's Electoral Showdown: Inflation, Housing, and China Take Center Stage

Australians are casting their votes on Saturday in general elections marked by unprecedented inflation, an acute housing crisis, and fluctuating relations with China, their largest trading partner. These pressing issues dominate the political landscape, leaving voters to choose between sharply contrasting party strategies.

The cost of living has surged dramatically, with inflation reflecting steep increases in everyday expenses like rent and groceries, while the central bank's interest hikes have failed to alleviate the pressure. Competing political parties propose differing solutions, from tax cuts to housing incentives, each with its respective economic impacts.

Additionally, the election is highlighted by environmental pledges to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, yet diverging paths to get there. The parties also present contrasting viewpoints on navigating China's role as both economic ally and strategic adversary, promising robust policies aimed at securing Australia's national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)