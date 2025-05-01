Dilip Ghosh's Temple Visit Sparks Political Speculation in West Bengal

Former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has dismissed rumors of his potential shift to the TMC after his visit to a newly constructed temple in Digha. Officially invited by the government, Ghosh visited the temple, which was built by the TMC government, on the day of its consecration with his wife.

The visit sparked speculations of a possible political switch, especially after Ghosh met with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh addressed the media, saying that it was a matter of personal conviction and invitation, rejecting the notion that he was planning to join the rival party ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Despite criticism from BJP leaders, who expressed outrage over his actions, Ghosh remained nonchalant, stating that negative publicity only serves as advertisement. State BJP president and other leaders distanced the party from Ghosh's visit, emphasizing it doesn't reflect an endorsement.

(With inputs from agencies.)