Political Storm Over Controversial Poster in UP: SC/ST Claims Lodged Against SP's Lohia Vahini
The UP SC/ST panel has urged police to file a case against the Samajwadi Party's Lohia Vahini for displaying a controversial poster featuring split images of Akhilesh Yadav and BR Ambedkar, sparking political outrage. The SP has denied involvement, but the BJP and BSP accuse them of disrespecting Ambedkar.
The controversy surrounding a poster in Uttar Pradesh has escalated into a major political issue. The poster, depicting a split image of Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BR Ambedkar, has prompted the UP SC/ST Commission to demand police action against the party's Lohia Vahini.
The poster, considered disrespectful to Ambedkar—a revered figure and key architect of the Indian Constitution—has led to political attacks from the BJP. The Samajwadi Party has distanced itself from the poster, stating it is not official material.
Amidst the uproar, the SP has cautioned its members against making comparisons between party leaders and historical icons, while the BJP and BSP continue to criticize them for the alleged insult to Ambedkar.
