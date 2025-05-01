Political Storm Over Controversial Poster in UP: SC/ST Claims Lodged Against SP's Lohia Vahini

The controversy surrounding a poster in Uttar Pradesh has escalated into a major political issue. The poster, depicting a split image of Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BR Ambedkar, has prompted the UP SC/ST Commission to demand police action against the party's Lohia Vahini.

The poster, considered disrespectful to Ambedkar—a revered figure and key architect of the Indian Constitution—has led to political attacks from the BJP. The Samajwadi Party has distanced itself from the poster, stating it is not official material.

Amidst the uproar, the SP has cautioned its members against making comparisons between party leaders and historical icons, while the BJP and BSP continue to criticize them for the alleged insult to Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)