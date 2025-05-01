Choi Sang-mok: Navigating South Korea's Political Tempest

In a new development amid South Korea's political upheaval, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will step into the roles of president and prime minister concurrently at midnight on Thursday. He follows interim leader Han Duck-soo, who resigned. Choi's appointment is temporary, lasting until the June 3 elections, where Han is expected to be a key contender.

According to ministry insiders, Choi reluctantly takes on this leadership trifecta during a time marked by instability and a complex global trade landscape. With his ministry stretched thin and lacking support from the presidential office, his job is daunting. The interim leader must also manage difficult U.S. trade talks and guard against threats from North Korea.

Choi's previous experience in holding such multiple roles will be tested once again. As South Korea tackles domestic political concerns and international diplomatic challenges, Choi's leadership will be crucial, including handling the repercussions of a large-scale data leak scandal. Economic concerns are heightened after the economy contracted in the first quarter due to ongoing issues.

