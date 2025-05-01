May Day Unites Workers Across Asia Against Trump's Policies
May Day celebrations across Asia saw massive marches focused on opposing US President Donald Trump's policies, highlighting global economic concerns. The rallies advocated for workers' rights, higher wages, and social equality. Protests also addressed broader grievances, such as political imprisonments in Turkey and peace initiatives in Japan.
Across Asia, May Day was marked by significant protests and marches that called attention to US President Donald Trump's policies and global economic concerns.
Countries like Taiwan and Japan voiced opposition to new US tariffs, while Turkey's May Day became a platform for advocating democratic values following the imprisonment of Istanbul's opposition mayor.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles anticipated hosting one of the world's largest May Day events promoting unity against adversities faced by workers globally.
