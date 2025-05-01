Rahul Gandhi Appeals for Martyr Status in Pahalgam Attack
Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant martyr status to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Gandhi stands in solidarity with the victims' families and supports their demands for recognition. He has met with affected families and calls for parliamentary action.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognize the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack as martyrs.
In a statement posted online, Gandhi expressed his solidarity with the families of those killed, urging the prime minister to honor their sacrifice.
The attack, which occurred in Kashmir's Anantnag district, claimed 26 lives. Gandhi has recently met with grieving families and pushed for a special parliamentary session to address their demands for recognition and justice.
