Controversial 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Spark Investigation

In Indore, a legal case has been registered against unidentified individuals following a protest where alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were reportedly heard. This protest was organized to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, police officials stated on Thursday.

The incident, which has sparked controversy, was captured in a video that circulated on social media. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena confirmed that an investigation into the video's authenticity is underway. The protest occurred in the Badwali Chowki area and has resulted in an FIR being lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for potentially disrupting public peace.

Congress councillor Anwar Qadri, who attended the event, has strongly denied the claims, labeling the video as fake. He asserted the video was manipulated to malign a community and has called for stringent action against those responsible. The police are probing who organized the protest as it reportedly proceeded without official permission.

