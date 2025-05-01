Left Menu

Congress Hails Caste Census Inclusion as a Triumph for Justice

Congress celebrates the inclusion of caste enumeration in India's upcoming national census, crediting the persistent advocacy of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Despite resistance from the BJP, Congress remains steadfast in its commitment to obtaining comprehensive caste data to ensure justice across societal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:11 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday hailed the Centre's decision to incorporate caste-based enumeration in the national census as a commendable victory for Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Tiwari accused the BJP of attempting to hinder the process but reiterated Congress's dedication to achieving social justice for all.

Tiwari emphasized the historic nature of this achievement, remarking, "This is the victory of Rahul Gandhi and the proposal by Kharge on April 9." He criticized the BJP for not being transparent about timelines, stating a commitment to conduct the caste census despite opposition efforts to delay it. Since independence, caste enumeration has been limited to specific groups and a nationwide attempt in 2011 was never fully realized.

Responding to BJP's claims that Congress neglected caste census during its tenure, Tiwari retorted with a call to review parliament records showing Congress's continuous demands for it. Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Modi for merely providing vague declarations without specific timelines, and questioned budget allocations against previous government claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

