Caste Census Sparks Political Discourse in India

Congress credits Rahul Gandhi for pushing a caste census initiative, intimidating PM Modi with a prominent slogan. The decision faces scrutiny over potential political motives behind state surveys. Union Minister asserts inclusion in the national census for transparency. Recent state-level initiatives in Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:07 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unnerved by Rahul Gandhi's 'Jitni Aabadi Utna Haq' slogan, prompting the decision for a caste census. Chowdhury framed it as a significant triumph for Gandhi, who led sustained calls for caste enumeration.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed satisfaction with the Centre's decision to initiate a caste census, attributing this development to the relentless advocacy by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi. Venugopal criticized the BJP's previous stance and hailed this as a necessary move to address critical social issues.

Census operations in India fall under the jurisdiction of the central government, as per the Constitution. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed concerns surrounding the reliability and political motivations behind some state-led caste surveys. He announced the government's decision to incorporate caste data into the central census to maintain societal harmony and eliminate political exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

