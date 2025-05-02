A Calm Amidst Chaos: Lee Ju-ho's Leadership Challenge

In the midst of South Korea's political upheaval, Lee Ju-ho has emerged as the country's interim leader. The understated labor economist and education bureaucrat now leads Asia's fourth-largest economy, following the resignation of both the prime and finance ministers.

Amid preparations for a snap presidential election on June 3, Lee is tasked with managing high-stakes trade talks with the United States and restoring confidence in financial markets. He emphasized the need to mitigate economic uncertainties and maintain vigilance against North Korea's nuclear threat.

Lee's background lies in labor market economics, having served as an education minister and academic. He pushes for educational innovation, integrating artificial intelligence, yet faces criticism for policies that have allegedly deepened educational inequality.

